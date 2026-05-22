EU does not see Lukashenko as participant in negotiations on Ukraine: There is zero trust in him

The European Union does not consider it possible for Minsk, including self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, to take part in negotiations on Ukraine.

European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper said this during a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Zero trust

Commenting on Lukashenko’s statements about his readiness to join the peace process, the European Commission stressed that there was no trust whatsoever in the Belarusian leadership.

"When it comes to trust in the Lukashenko regime, there is zero trust in it. There is not even any point in commenting on the issue of their mediation. We are seeking a lasting and just peace in Ukraine," the spokesperson stressed.

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Discussions continue

She also said that discussions were currently underway within the EU on what conditions and concessions by the Russian Federation should be for achieving a lasting peace.

In addition, Brussels currently sees no goodwill on Moscow’s part for holding meaningful dialogue.

Read more: Words of this gentleman mean nothing, Presidential Office says in response to Lukashenko’s statement about readiness to meet with Zelenskyy

Background

On 21 May, Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to hold a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy "anywhere in Belarus or Ukraine" if the Ukrainian leader "wants to talk about something or consult". At the same time, Putin’s accomplice again justified himself by saying that Belarus would allegedly be drawn into the war only in the event of "aggression" against its territory.

Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia is doing everything it can to drag Belarus deeper into the full-scale war. In particular, this concerned the risks of a new attack being prepared from Belarusian territory against Ukraine’s northern regions or one of the NATO countries.

Read more: EU to discuss candidates for talks with Russia next week: new names emerge on list – FT