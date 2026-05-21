Words of this gentleman mean nothing, Presidential Office says in response to Lukashenko’s statement about readiness to meet with Zelenskyy

The Office of the President of Ukraine has responded to another statement by self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about his readiness to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he wants to "consult".

Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the president of Ukraine for communications, said this in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Ukraine’s reaction

Commenting on the words of the Minsk dictator, Lytvyn recalled his chronic lies and fabrications.

"Since 2022, it has been obvious to everyone that this gentleman’s words mean nothing, so we are watching his actions. Lukashenko has a habit of somewhat dim-wittedly inventing, after the fact, where an ‘attack was being prepared’ against him, so what is there to discuss. Today, the President was in Slavutych and spoke with communities, including on such issues," Zelenskyy’s adviser said.

Read more: Kremlin says nuclear drills in Belarus are signal to NATO

Background

On 21 May, Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to hold a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy "anywhere in Belarus or Ukraine" if the Ukrainian leader "wants to talk about something or consult". At the same time, Putin’s accomplice again justified himself by saying that Belarus would allegedly be drawn into the war only in the event of "aggression" against its territory.

Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia is doing everything it can to drag Belarus deeper into the full-scale war. In particular, this concerned the risks of a new attack being prepared from Belarusian territory against Ukraine’s northern regions or one of the NATO countries.

Read more: Syrskyi on threat of invasion from Belarus: It is real possibility; Russia is planning offensive operations