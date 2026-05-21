Belarus does not plan to enter war with Ukraine. I am ready to meet Zelenskyy anywhere – Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said Minsk allegedly does not plan to be drawn into the war against Ukraine. At the same time, he threatened a joint response with Russia in the event of an attack on the territory of Belarus. He is also inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to talks "anywhere."

He was quoted by BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

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What does the dictator say?

Commenting on statements by Ukraine’s leadership about the threat from Belarus, Lukashenko once again repeated his thesis about an "immediate response."

"As for statements that Belarus will be drawn into the war, I have just said: it will be drawn in only in one case, if aggression is committed against our territory. And here it will no longer be drawn in (you heard this from the mouth of the Russian president), we will jointly defend our Fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok, where the two states are located," Lukashenko said.

Read more: Lukashenko has announced "selective" mobilisation of units in Belarus, - media

At the same time, he stressed that Belarus allegedly currently has no intention of fighting Ukraine because there is "no need whatsoever, neither civilian nor military." Putin’s accomplice assured that the Republic of Belarus "is not going to fight anyone unless it is touched," otherwise Minsk "will not stand on ceremony."

Meeting with Zelenskyy

In addition, Lukashenko spoke about his readiness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral relations.

"If he wants to talk about something, consult or anything else, please, we are open to this. Anywhere, in Ukraine or Belarus, I am ready to meet him and discuss the problems of Belarusian-Ukrainian relations. And perhaps talk about prospects. For some reason, we have things to talk about with Americans, Germans, Poles, Lithuanians and Latvians, but with Ukraine, there is nothing to talk about..." the Belarusian dictator complained.

Read more: Belarus facilitates Russian attacks by allowing drones into Ukraine, - Brovdi

It should be noted that despite Lukashenko’s regular statements about "peacefulness," Belarus has been providing its territory and airspace to Russian troops and for strikes on Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Background

As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons.

On 21 May, the SSU reported tightened security measures in five northern regions of Ukraine bordering Russia and Belarus.

Read more: Ending war in Ukraine depends on US and Trump’s position: Main thing is that he does not back down, - Lukashenko