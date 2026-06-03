Zelenskyy reports call with Starmer: they discussed stepping up pressure on Russia

Today, 3 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in the head of state’s post on Telegram.

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Coordination between Ukraine and the UK

During the call, the parties discussed preparations for upcoming talks and meetings. The discussion covered both weapons supplies for Ukraine’s defense and diplomatic efforts in cooperation with Europe.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen Europe’s role in the process of ending the war.

"We are preparing for talks and meetings, and this track is about weapons for our defense and about our diplomacy, our joint diplomacy with Europe, to bring the end of the war closer. Europe definitely needs its own voice, its own position, its own contribution to all diplomatic efforts that may help end the war. We coordinated how to achieve exactly that," the president said.

The head of state also thanked the UK for a new sanctions package targeting Russian cryptocurrency schemes and stressed the importance of increasing pressure on Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready for talks with Putin to end this war

Allied support and sanctions policy

Zelenskyy also mentioned his call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He thanked him for his support and condolences over the deaths of Ukrainians in Russian attacks.

The president said 23 people had been killed and another 151 injured in the latest strikes.

He separately noted that Ukraine is not left alone during Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy also held a meeting on the supply of air defense systems and missiles, including delays in implementing a contract for the purchase of Patriot systems.

Read more: Zelenskyy estimates Russian army’s losses in May