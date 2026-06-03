Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 3 June – Air Force (updated)

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 3 June.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:16 p.m., enemy UAVs from the Black Sea were moving along the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions on a northern course.

At 8:17 p.m., groups of enemy UAVs in the area of Romny were moving westward toward the Chernihiv region.

At 8:47 p.m., enemy UAVs were recorded in Odesa region, west of the regional center, near the settlement of Dachne.

Updated information

At 9:39 p.m., launches of guided aerial bombs were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:40 p.m., enemy UAVs in the Sumy region were moving toward the Kyiv region via the south of the Chernihiv region.

At 9:48 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading for Dnipro from the east.

At 9:51 p.m., UAVs were moving toward Pidhorodne-Slobozhanske.

At 9:52 p.m., launches of guided aerial bombs were reported toward Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

At 9:54 p.m., a group of enemy UAVs was moving from the Sumy region toward the Poltava region.

At 9:55 p.m., another jet-powered UAV was heading for Dnipro from the east.

At 10:07 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was moving toward the area of Petrykivka (Dnipropetrovsk region) on a northern course.

At 10:11 p.m., the jet-powered drone changed course toward Dnipro.

At 10:12 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported in Chernihiv region (Baturyn, Borzna, and Korop settlements).

At 10:13 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched toward Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At 10:16 p.m., a strike UAV was reported near Mykolaiv (north).

At 10:17 p.m., a strike UAV from the Black Sea was heading toward Tatarbunary.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

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