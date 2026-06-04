US preparing new $400m military aid package for Ukraine, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the process of approving a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine is in its final stages.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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The report notes that Rubio said that news regarding the $400 million, which Congress approved as military aid to Ukraine and which is currently held up at the Pentagon, would emerge "very soon".

"The $400 million is currently going through the approval process in various departments. I saw something about this as recently as last Friday," Rubio said.

Republican US Representative Don Bacon also reported that the House had voted to continue consideration of a resolution to provide military aid to Ukraine and impose tough sanctions against Russia.

What led up to this?

The day before, Rubio stated that the war Russia is waging against Ukraine is protracted and carries the risk of further escalation.

Read more: US Congress advances $9 billion aid package for Ukraine