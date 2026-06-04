Negotiations with Russia will not yield results without changing Putin’s goals, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

The peace process between Ukraine and Russia cannot succeed without a change in the Russian leadership's stance.

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfi, this was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

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She emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not changed his goals regarding Ukraine—the subjugation of the country, its Russification, and the prevention of its Euro-Atlantic integration. At the same time, she stressed that Ukraine will not relinquish its right to be a sovereign and democratic state with free elections.

Why negotiations won't yield results right now

According to Braz, while specific solutions may be reached at the technical level, negotiations at the political level are impossible until Russia abandons its strategic objectives.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready for talks with Putin to end this war

She emphasized that Moscow’s demands—particularly regarding the status of the Russian language, the role of the Russian Orthodox Church, and concessions on the Donbas issue—are unacceptable to Ukraine and the EU, as is any attempt to restrict Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic course.

Power as the key to changing the Kremlin's stance

The Latvian foreign minister believes that only a combination of Ukraine’s military strength and support from NATO allies can force Russia to reconsider its political objectives. She also noted that the Russian economy is facing serious challenges, including high inflation and the consequences of its military reorientation.

Braze called for intensifying sanctions pressure and cutting off Russia’s access to technology, as the recent attacks have involved advanced missiles assembled from dual-use components that Russia continues to obtain through third countries, including China, Iran, and North Korea.