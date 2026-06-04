Charges of high treason have been lifted: court has closed case against NABU detective Husarov

Photo: Суспільне Новини/Олексій Арунян

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has released Viktor Husarov, a detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, from criminal liability. He had previously been charged with high treason and collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

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Details

The AntAC noted that during the court hearing, Prosecutor Ruslan Izhuk stated that there was insufficient evidence to confirm Husarov’s involvement in the FSB’s spy network. In light of this, the prosecution requested that the case be dismissed under the treason charge.

At the same time, charges of unauthorized handling of information remained against the detective. However, the statute of limitations for prosecution under this article had already expired, so the prosecutor also requested that Husarov be acquitted.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center noted that the Husarov case was one of the grounds for large-scale law enforcement actions against anti-corruption agencies in the summer of 2025. They claim that the detective spent five months in pretrial detention without cause.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center also expressed hope that a similar decision would be made regarding another NABU detective, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He was suspected of having contacts with representatives of the aggressor state and of facilitating his father’s business activities, which the investigation linked to trade with Russia.

Read more: Court releases NABU detective Husarov under house arrest

Background

As a reminder, on July 21, 2025, officers from the SSU, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted large-scale searches at the offices of anti-corruption agencies. Viktor Husarov was also detained at that time. He remained in custody for five months, and in December 2025, the court changed his pretrial detention to house arrest.

The defense insisted that the detective was the victim of unfounded accusations. In contrast, the investigation had previously claimed that Husarov allegedly passed information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs database to the former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych’s security detail, who was believed to be linked to the FSB. According to the prosecution, these events took place even before Husarov began working at NABU.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in his first interview after his release from pretrial detention, NABU undercover detective Viktor Husarov stated that he considers the treason case brought against him by the SSU to be politically motivated.