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Report regarding possible corruption at "OGTS" has been filed with NABU. Investigation has been launched, - Zhelezniak

Corruption at the GTS Operator: a complaint has been filed with NABU

Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Maksym Khlapuk, members of parliament from the Voice party, filed a complaint with the NABU regarding criminal offenses committed by officials of "GTS Operator of Ukraine" LLC during the procurement of concrete lego-blocks for the protection of critical infrastructure.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"My colleague Maksym Khlapuk and I have already filed a complaint with the NABU. Detectives have already launched a pre-trial investigation," the lawmaker said.

Корупція в Оператор ГТС: подано заяву до НАБУ
Корупція в Оператор ГТС: подано заяву до НАБУ

Watch more: Halushchenko’s children’s education in Switzerland was not paid for by "generous godfather". Funds came from offshore accounts, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" had purchased concrete lego-blocks to protect gas transmission facilities through shell companies. The company has already lost 70 million hryvnias on completed contracts. In total, the overpayment could reach at least 150 million hryvnias for the protection of gas infrastructure.

See more: Zhelezniak received "formal reply" from SSU regarding Veronika Fen-Shui. DOCUMENT

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (1003) Zhelezniak Yaroslav (202) GTS operator (3)
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