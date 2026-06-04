Report regarding possible corruption at "OGTS" has been filed with NABU. Investigation has been launched, - Zhelezniak

Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Maksym Khlapuk, members of parliament from the Voice party, filed a complaint with the NABU regarding criminal offenses committed by officials of "GTS Operator of Ukraine" LLC during the procurement of concrete lego-blocks for the protection of critical infrastructure.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"My colleague Maksym Khlapuk and I have already filed a complaint with the NABU. Detectives have already launched a pre-trial investigation," the lawmaker said.





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Background

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" had purchased concrete lego-blocks to protect gas transmission facilities through shell companies. The company has already lost 70 million hryvnias on completed contracts. In total, the overpayment could reach at least 150 million hryvnias for the protection of gas infrastructure.

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