Zhelezniak received "formal reply" from SSU regarding Veronika Fen-Shui. DOCUMENT

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has published the official response of the Security Service of Ukraine to his appeal regarding the vetting of Veronika Anikievych, known in the public space as "Veronika Feng Shui".

According to Censor.NET, the letter was signed by the First Deputy Head of the SSU, Oleksandr Poklad. The document is dated 25 May 2026.

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The request was addressed to the head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible illegal actions by officials of state authorities, other state bodies, and economic entities of the state sector of the economy that could harm the economic security of Ukraine — MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Read more: Zhelezniak asks SSU to investigate whether Yermak’s "fortune-teller" has ties to Russian intelligence agencies

What the SSU wrote

The response from the Security Service of Ukraine states:

"We inform you that information regarding possible ties of the specified person with representatives of the Russian special services, in particular the FSB of the Russian Federation, as well as possible other influence from the aggressor state on her activities, is absent in the Security Service of Ukraine."

There are no details regarding the conduct of the vetting, its format, or results in the document.

Read more: Various representatives from legal community could post bail for Yermak as early as today, - Zhelezniak

Zhelezniak’s reaction

Following the publication of the letter, the MP stated that he did not understand whether the SSU had actually carried out an investigation.

According to Zhelezniak, two weeks ago, he appealed to the special service demanding to vet the person who, as he stated, "in fact determined the personnel policy of the country."

He also wrote that the SSU’s response could be interpreted in different ways:

or the security service did not verify the information and simply reported that it was absent;

or the vetting was conducted after all, but nothing was found;

or they "decided that it is dangerous for karma and did nothing at all."

"Because in my request I did not ask 'whether or not such information exists', but asked for it to be verified, not for a formal reply," stated Zhelezniak.

The SSU letter itself also does not indicate whether any vetting or counterintelligence measures were initiated regarding the mentioned person.

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