Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs on evening of 4 June – Air Force (updated)

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs on the evening of 4 June.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:04 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the west of Sumy Oblast, heading towards Romny.

At 8:04 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 8:10 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported moving from Sumy Oblast into Chernihiv Oblast, heading towards Pryluky.

At 8:20 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Kharkiv from the north, as well as a jet-powered UAV moving from Chernihiv Oblast into Poltava Oblast, heading towards Myrhorod.

At 8:29 p.m., UAVs were reported in the north and east of Sumy Oblast, heading towards Shostka, Konotop and Vorozhba.

At 8:31 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, towards northern Kharkiv Oblast, heading towards Bohodukhiv.

At 8:31 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 8:40 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Kharkiv Oblast into Poltava Oblast, heading towards Dykanka and Poltava.

At 8:42 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported moving from Bryansk Oblast, Russia, towards northern Chernihiv Oblast, moving west along the border with Belarus.

Updated information

At 8:44 p.m., UAVs were reported in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading towards Shakhtarske and Pavlohrad, as well as a UAV approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 8:44 p.m., the Air Force reported activity by enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction, as well as a threat of air-launched weapons being used against front-line regions.

At 8:50 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.

At 8:56 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Kharkiv from the north, as well as a jet-powered UAV moving from Chernihiv Oblast into Kyiv Oblast, moving along the border with Belarus towards Chornobyl.

At 9:09 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A group of UAVs from the Black Sea moving towards Odesa Oblast, heading towards Chornomorsk and Lymanka.

A jet-powered UAV moving from Kyiv Oblast into Zhytomyr Oblast, heading towards Ovruch.

A group of UAVs from Kursk Oblast, Russia, moving towards Sumy Oblast, heading towards Konotop.

At 9:10 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.

At 9:11 p.m., UAVs were reported in the north and south of Chernihiv Oblast, heading towards Snovsk and Ichnia.

At 9:13 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft were active in the north-eastern and south-eastern directions. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against front-line regions.

Updated information

At 9:17 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Sumy Oblast.

At 9:18 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the north of Zhytomyr Oblast, heading towards Korosten.

At 9:18 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 9:28 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 9:32 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 9:39 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards northern Kharkiv Oblast and Donetsk Oblast.

Updated information

At 9:56 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Sumy Oblast.

At 10:05 p.m., a UAV was reported in northern Sumy Oblast, moving past Yampil on a south-western course.

At 10:07 p.m., repeated launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 10:08 p.m., launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Kharkiv Oblast from the east.

At 10:16 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported in eastern Kharkiv Oblast, moving towards or past Savyntsi and Andriivka in a western direction.

At 10:22 p.m., a UAV was reported heading towards Chernihiv from the south-east. In Sumy Oblast, a group of UAVs was reported moving past Putyvl and Hlukhiv in a western direction.

At 10:28 p.m., an enemy reconnaissance UAV was reported south of Hlukhiv, moving west/north-west. Assets were engaged to shoot it down.

At 10:35 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.

At 10:40 p.m., repeated launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 10:42 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, towards northern Kharkiv Oblast in the direction of Bohodukhiv.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

Earlier, it was reported that on 4 June, Russian occupiers attacked two districts of Kyiv Oblast: Brovary and Boryspil.

See more: Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia with drones: damage and injured reported. PHOTOS