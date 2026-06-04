Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs on evening of 4 June – Air Force (updated)
Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs on the evening of 4 June.
This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:04 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the west of Sumy Oblast, heading towards Romny.
At 8:04 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.
At 8:10 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported moving from Sumy Oblast into Chernihiv Oblast, heading towards Pryluky.
At 8:20 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Kharkiv from the north, as well as a jet-powered UAV moving from Chernihiv Oblast into Poltava Oblast, heading towards Myrhorod.
At 8:29 p.m., UAVs were reported in the north and east of Sumy Oblast, heading towards Shostka, Konotop and Vorozhba.
At 8:31 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, towards northern Kharkiv Oblast, heading towards Bohodukhiv.
At 8:31 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.
At 8:40 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Kharkiv Oblast into Poltava Oblast, heading towards Dykanka and Poltava.
At 8:42 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported moving from Bryansk Oblast, Russia, towards northern Chernihiv Oblast, moving west along the border with Belarus.
Updated information
At 8:44 p.m., UAVs were reported in the east of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading towards Shakhtarske and Pavlohrad, as well as a UAV approaching Zaporizhzhia from the south.
At 8:44 p.m., the Air Force reported activity by enemy tactical aircraft in the south-eastern direction, as well as a threat of air-launched weapons being used against front-line regions.
At 8:50 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.
At 8:56 p.m., a UAV was reported approaching Kharkiv from the north, as well as a jet-powered UAV moving from Chernihiv Oblast into Kyiv Oblast, moving along the border with Belarus towards Chornobyl.
At 9:09 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- A group of UAVs from the Black Sea moving towards Odesa Oblast, heading towards Chornomorsk and Lymanka.
- A jet-powered UAV moving from Kyiv Oblast into Zhytomyr Oblast, heading towards Ovruch.
- A group of UAVs from Kursk Oblast, Russia, moving towards Sumy Oblast, heading towards Konotop.
At 9:10 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.
At 9:11 p.m., UAVs were reported in the north and south of Chernihiv Oblast, heading towards Snovsk and Ichnia.
At 9:13 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft were active in the north-eastern and south-eastern directions. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against front-line regions.
Updated information
At 9:17 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Sumy Oblast.
At 9:18 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported in the north of Zhytomyr Oblast, heading towards Korosten.
At 9:18 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
At 9:28 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
At 9:32 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
At 9:39 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards northern Kharkiv Oblast and Donetsk Oblast.
Updated information
At 9:56 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Sumy Oblast.
At 10:05 p.m., a UAV was reported in northern Sumy Oblast, moving past Yampil on a south-western course.
At 10:07 p.m., repeated launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
At 10:08 p.m., launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Kharkiv Oblast from the east.
At 10:16 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported in eastern Kharkiv Oblast, moving towards or past Savyntsi and Andriivka in a western direction.
At 10:22 p.m., a UAV was reported heading towards Chernihiv from the south-east. In Sumy Oblast, a group of UAVs was reported moving past Putyvl and Hlukhiv in a western direction.
At 10:28 p.m., an enemy reconnaissance UAV was reported south of Hlukhiv, moving west/north-west. Assets were engaged to shoot it down.
At 10:35 p.m., guided aerial bombs were reported heading towards Donetsk Oblast.
At 10:40 p.m., repeated launches of guided aerial bombs were reported towards Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
At 10:42 p.m., a jet-powered drone was reported moving from Belgorod Oblast, Russia, towards northern Kharkiv Oblast in the direction of Bohodukhiv.
Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!
- Earlier, it was reported that on 4 June, Russian occupiers attacked two districts of Kyiv Oblast: Brovary and Boryspil.
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