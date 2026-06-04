Putin demands Ukraine’s capitulation on basis of "Anchorage agreements" and wants to seize all of Donbas

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the Kremlin’s desire to sign a "peace agreement" with Ukraine in no way cancels Russia’s plans for the full occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Moscow is allegedly ready for compromises.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media quoting his statement on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

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Occupation of Donbas under the cover of a "peace agreement"

Answering a question about what exactly is Russia’s priority, full control over Donbas or reaching the signing of a "peace agreement," Putin cynically said the two things are compatible.

"First, one does not exclude the other: controlling the whole of Donbas and concluding an ‘agreement’ do not conflict with each other," the dictator said.

Read more: Putin cynically blames Ukraine for drone crash into residential building in Romania

At the same time, he once again tried to boast about Russia’s alleged "successes," claiming that the occupiers have now fully seized the territory of the so-called "LPR" and control more than 85% of Donetsk Oblast and 80% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Putin also added that there is currently "no place on the front where the Russian Armed Forces are not on the offensive."

Ultimatum based on "Anchorage agreements" and Trump

Speaking about the diplomatic track, the Kremlin leader made it clear that he sees the end of the war only on Russian terms, which he said had been discussed with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage.

Putin said Russia allegedly "wants and is ready to reach an agreement through peaceful means," but only on the basis agreed by Washington. According to him, Moscow has already agreed to the compromises demanded of it in Anchorage, and now it is Ukraine’s turn.

Read more: Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"

The dictator promised that the "conflict will quickly come to its natural conclusion" if the Ukrainian side unconditionally agrees to these terms.

At the same time, Putin rejected the possibility of involving European or other Western leaders as neutral mediators, saying Russia cannot trust people who publicly speak of the need to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia. The Kremlin is also not interested in the assessments and statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on support for Ukraine, the dictator said.

"Kyiv is not ready for a settlement given the domestic political situation. The ruling circles in Kyiv are not interested in a real cessation of hostilities because they will not have good prospects of holding on to power," the dictator added.

Read more: Russia’s advantage on battlefield is waning, and Putin is putting pressure on Ukraine to negotiate on his terms, - Washington Post



