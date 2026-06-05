U.S. House of Representatives has passed bill providing support for Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to support Ukraine. The bill provides for military aid, the country’s reconstruction, and sanctions against Russia. The bill still needs to be considered by the Senate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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The bill was supported by 226 lawmakers, while 195 voted against it.

"The bill addresses the war between Ukraine and Russia, the provision of support to Ukraine and certain European countries, as well as the imposition of sanctions on Russia and other foreign parties," the explanatory memorandum states.

As noted, if the bill becomes law, a fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction will be established, and the U.S. president’s authority to provide military aid to Ukraine will be extended. Additionally, the bill calls for expanding sanctions against Russia.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate, but this is currently unlikely, as the Republican Party holds a majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

According to CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans not to support the bill in order to "give President Trump room to negotiate with Russia."

However, 18 Republicans supported the bill. Thus, this initiative became bipartisan.

What led up to this?

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that without military support from Washington and the weapons he personally provided at the start of the war, Ukraine would have ceased to exist within "1–2 days."

Read more: US Congress advances $9 billion aid package for Ukraine