US will continue to support Ukraine in war with Russia, says Congressman Fitzpatrick

U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick commented on the decision to support Ukraine and stated that U.S. aid will continue despite the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"I want to tell our Ukrainian friends and partners around the world, and especially the troops on the front lines: help is on its way. What happened today is just the beginning, not the end. We will not sit idly by and assume that our work is done," Fitzpatrick said.

He noted that he would urge senators to support this bill as well.

"We will knock on every door in the Senate; we will hold press conferences there to persuade them to do the right thing, just as the House of Representatives did. Because this bill isn’t about messages or virtues—it’s about helping people who are fighting not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world," the congressman emphasized.

He added that the United States "has a responsibility to all nations that value freedom." "When a dictator encroaches on democracy, we must always stand with democracy. Whenever freedom is threatened, we must defend it. That is what makes the United States special. It is unacceptable to abandon this principle now," Fitzpatrick noted.

What happened before?

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to support Ukraine. The bill provides for military aid, reconstruction efforts, and sanctions against Russia. The bill still needs to be considered by the Senate.