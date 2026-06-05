National Police are conducting large-scale searches of officials from medical commissions across Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The National Police of Ukraine has launched a large-scale special operation codenamed ‘Aesculapius’. Law enforcement officers are investigating officials from medical and military medical commissions for alleged illicit enrichment and the inclusion of false information in their financial declarations.

According to the investigation, the discrepancies between the officially declared assets of medical officials and their actual financial status range from 2 to 11 million hryvnias, reports Censor.NET.

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Large-scale searches in 16 regions: what law enforcement officers seized

During the inspections, law enforcement officers identified two key patterns of abuse: officials were failing en masse to include in their declarations high-value assets registered in the names of close relatives (luxury cars, flats, country houses, plots of land and significant sums of cash). In some cases, the assets were recorded in the documents, but their value far exceeded the declarants’ official legal income.

As part of ongoing criminal proceedings, operatives from the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, investigators and representatives of specialised defence prosecutors’ offices carried out 58 searches across 16 regions of Ukraine. Investigations took place at the suspects’ homes and in their vehicles.

The searches resulted in the seizure of:

Luxury vehicles, including a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D premium SUV, with a market value exceeding 100,000 US dollars.

Large sums of cash in both national and foreign currency.

Medical documentation, discharge summaries and final decisions by the MMC regarding 36 patients.

Contracts and financial receipts for large money transfers or payments for expensive goods, involving sums ranging from 600,000 hryvnias to over 1 million hryvnias.

According to preliminary data, the seized financial documents may indicate attempts to launder funds obtained by criminal means. All these facts are currently being thoroughly verified during the investigation.

In addition to criminal proceedings, as a result of their work over just the last few days, law enforcement officers have drawn up over 230 administrative reports relating to corruption offences.

















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