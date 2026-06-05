Hungary wants to restore trust in relations with Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Orban

Hungary is committed to restoring trust in its relations with Ukraine and is ready to work toward developing bilateral dialogue.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, who was commenting on a post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the social media platform X.

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The statement came after Sibiga spoke

The day before, the Ukrainian minister announced the opening of a new chapter in relations between Kyiv and Budapest following the reaching of agreements on issues concerning national minorities.

Commenting on Sibiga’s statement, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of restoring trust between the two countries.

"Hungary seeks to rebuild trust with Ukraine through concrete results, mutual respect, and the full protection of the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia," Orbán said.

Read more: We are opening new page in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, - Sybiha

The relationship may enter a new phase

In recent years, relations between Ukraine and Hungary have remained tense due to disputes over the rights of national minorities, Ukraine’s European integration, and a number of political issues.

However, recent statements by the parties may indicate a willingness to gradually resume dialogue and seek compromises.