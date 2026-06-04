We are opening new page in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the opening of a new chapter in relations with Hungary.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I would like to thank the Cypriot Presidency for its leadership in advancing Ukraine's accession process to the EU. I am grateful to all EU Member States, the European Commission, and the EU institutions for their unwavering support.

I also appreciate Hungary’s constructive engagement. We are turning a new page in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations—one based on mutual respect, trust, and our shared European future.

"Ukraine is moving forward," the minister said.

Read more: Sybiha on Poland’s claims through "Heroes of UIA" unit: Our common enemy is Russia

What happened before?

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that Kyiv and Budapest had reached a comprehensive agreement on expanding the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

According to media reports, Hungary has lifted its 17-month-long veto on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more: Magyar is ready to meet with Zelensky as early as next week