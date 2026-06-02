Magyar is ready to meet with Zelensky as early as next week
Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has stated that he is ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early next week if the issue of minority rights is resolved.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.
Details
According to him, Ukraine and Hungary are making positive progress in resolving the issue of minority rights, and technical negotiations could be concluded as early as this week.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Péter Magyar stated that he was ready to travel personally to Berehove in Zakarpattia to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Hungary expects guarantees that the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia will be protected before negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU begin.
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