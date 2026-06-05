General Havryliuk became Shmyhal’s advisor on defense industry issues

Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk has been appointed as an advisor to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on matters related to the defense-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

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Will serve in a volunteer capacity

The Ministry of Energy announced that Havryliuk will serve as an advisor on a voluntary basis.

Until the end of May 2026, he served as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine and was responsible for a number of areas related to meeting the country’s defense needs.

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Strengthen coordination in the defense sector

The ministry noted that Havryliuk's appointment is intended to strengthen cooperation among government agencies in the defense industry.

"The appointment of Ivan Havryliuk will strengthen coordination within the defense industry and cooperation among government agencies on matters related to the development of Ukraine's defense industrial capabilities," the Ministry of Energy said.

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Shmyhal is coordinating defense industry matters

The ministry noted that the responsibilities of First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal include matters related to the defense-industrial complex and the formulation of state military-industrial policy.

That is why the newly appointed advisor will focus on issues related to the development of the defense sector and the coordination of related areas.