Arakhamiia predicts decision on minister of justice in two to three months

The candidacy for the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine remains a subject of political consultations in parliament.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment by the head of the faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, to journalists.

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Discussions on the candidacy of the Minister of Justice continue

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction explained that the parliamentary majority is in no hurry to make a final decision, as consultations are still ongoing. According to him, in recent years of Ukrainian political practice, there have been cases where ministers performed duties for a long time without formal appointment.

"A long discussion process is underway, there were changes in candidates for the Minister of Justice. As for the Minister of Digital Transformation, it has not even been discussed yet," Arakhamiia noted.

He also added that such situations are not critical for the work of government structures.

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Parliament is focused on financial laws

Separately, the politician emphasized that currently, the main task for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is the adoption of legislation necessary to receive international financial support.

According to him, the parliament is working on decisions intended to unlock significant volumes of external financing for the state.

"I think that within two to three months this issue will definitely be resolved, but now the main thing is voting on those laws that we need in order to unlock these 90 billion, the IMF program and all others," Arakhamiia explained.

He predicts that a final decision on the appointment of the Minister of Justice may be made within the next two to three months after the completion of necessary consultations.

On November 19, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine. Currently, Lyudmyla Suhak is the acting Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

On January 13, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. The following day, he was appointed to the position of Minister of Defense.

Following Fedorov's dismissal, Oleksandr Borniakov is the acting Minister of Digital Transformation.

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