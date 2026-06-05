SSU detained three pro-Russian agitators: one of them called for strike on Kyiv with "Oreshnik"

Pro-Kremlin campaigners who called on Russia to shell Ukrainian cities have been detained in three regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Kharkiv Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, a local unemployed woman was caught inciting people in social media chat rooms to launch an "Oreshnik" ballistic missile at the government district in Kyiv.

"In this way, she proposed that the Russian forces eliminate Ukraine's top military and political leadership," the statement said.

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Kyiv

A man who posted supportive comments under anti-Ukrainian posts on social media has been notified that he is under investigation.

"To conceal his subversive activities, the suspect created and subsequently used three anonymous accounts under different usernames.

"It has been documented that he called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine, glorified Russian armed groups, and justified their crimes against the civilian population of our country," the SSU stated.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven

Cherkasy Region

The deputy director of the national reserve in Kaniv was spreading Kremlin disinformation about the Defense Forces and the operational situation on the front lines.

In addition, she justified Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine and called for support for pro-Russian armed groups.

The investigation confirmed that the suspects had engaged in subversive activities on behalf of the enemy.

The suspects have now been notified of the charges against them in connection with the crimes committed, under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Sections 2 and 3 of Article 109 (distribution of materials calling for the seizure of state power, committed repeatedly);

Sections 1 and 2 of Article 110 (violation of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Sections 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, legitimizing, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine; glorifying its participants).

They face up to 10 years in prison and the forfeiture of their property.