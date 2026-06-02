Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven

The death toll from Russia’s massive aerial attack on Kyiv has risen to seven.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Another wounded person died in hospital," he wrote.

Thus, the mayor clarified, seven people were killed in the capital as a result of the massive attack on June 2.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Earlier, Klitschko reported that 90 people had already been injured in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian attack. A total of 52 wounded people remain in hospitals, including two children.

Read more: Intelligence warns: Russia may strike Ukraine again tonight – Zelenskyy

Massive attack on June 2

As reported, starting overnight on June 2, Kyiv was under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity and falling debris were recorded in the city and the region.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: 90 injured, six people killed

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, 16 people are known to have been killed and 42 injured.

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.

Read more: Search and rescue operation in Dnipro complete: 16 killed and 42 injured