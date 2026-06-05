Romanian President Dan on explosion in Constanta: this is consequence of Russia’s war against Ukraine

After a drone exploded in the port of Constanta, Romanian authorities evacuated the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. President Nicusor Dan said the explosion of a naval drone in Constanta was one of the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine. No casualties have been reported.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post by the president on his Facebook page.

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Dan said law enforcement agencies and security services responded promptly to the incident in the port of Constanta and evacuated the area as a precautionary measure.

According to him, there is currently no information about anyone killed or injured.

The president said the relevant services are establishing the circumstances in which the drone entered the port and assessing possible additional risks. The results of the investigation will be made public by the competent authorities.

"The circumstances in which the drone entered the port and possible additional risks are currently being analyzed, and the directly responsible authorities will report on the progress of the investigation," he said.

Dan stressed that Romania would maintain a heightened level of vigilance given the security situation in the region.

He also emphasized that such incidents are a direct consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

"As a NATO member state with access to the Black Sea, we will continue to work closely with our allies and take all necessary measures to protect our citizens and national interests," the president concluded.

Background

On the morning of June 5, an explosion rocked the Romanian port of Constanta. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Preliminarily, according to media reports, it was a Ukrainian naval drone carrying dozens of kilograms of explosives.

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