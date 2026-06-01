Russian "Geran-2" drone struck building in Romania, - President Dan. PHOTOS
The drone that struck a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați on the night of 29 May was a Russian "Geran-2" drone.
This was reported by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, according to Censor.NET.
The Cyrillic inscription "Geran-2"
He noted that these are the findings of the technical investigation.
"The inscription 'Geran-2' in Cyrillic was found on the debris, and the electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine and structural elements analysed are similar or identical to those found in other ‘Geran-2’ drones previously discovered on Romanian territory and unequivocally identified as having been manufactured in the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.
Physical and chemical analyses have also confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuel that have repeatedly been found in drones of this series.
"The investigation has unequivocally concluded that the debris found in Galați comes from a Russian-made Geran-2 drone," Dan stated.
The Romanian President emphasised that the drone’s impact on a residential building, which resulted in injuries and material damage, is a serious incident.
"Russia is solely to blame," he added.
Results will be shared with allies
Dan assured that the findings of the investigation would be shared with Romania’s allies, as well as the relevant bodies within NATO and the European Union. Romania will continue to work alongside its partners to strengthen security on the Alliance’s eastern border and protect its citizens.
“Romania will not ignore or downplay any incident that threatens the lives of its citizens, national security or the sovereignty of the Romanian state,” he added.
What happened?
- On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.
- NATO condemned "Russian recklessness".
- Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained that the country’s armed forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that crashed into one of the buildings because the conditions for its destruction were not met.
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