Russian "Geran-2" drone struck building in Romania, - President Dan. PHOTOS

The drone that struck a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați on the night of 29 May was a Russian "Geran-2" drone.

This was reported by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Cyrillic inscription "Geran-2"

He noted that these are the findings of the technical investigation.

"The inscription 'Geran-2' in Cyrillic was found on the debris, and the electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine and structural elements analysed are similar or identical to those found in other ‘Geran-2’ drones previously discovered on Romanian territory and unequivocally identified as having been manufactured in the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.

Physical and chemical analyses have also confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuel that have repeatedly been found in drones of this series.

See also: Italy sends troops and fighter jets to Romania for exercises against the threat of Russian drones

"The investigation has unequivocally concluded that the debris found in Galați comes from a Russian-made Geran-2 drone," Dan stated.

The Romanian President emphasised that the drone’s impact on a residential building, which resulted in injuries and material damage, is a serious incident.

"Russia is solely to blame," he added.

Read: Russia bears full responsibility for actions that threaten the safety of EU citizens, says Callas

Results will be shared with allies

Dan assured that the findings of the investigation would be shared with Romania’s allies, as well as the relevant bodies within NATO and the European Union. Romania will continue to work alongside its partners to strengthen security on the Alliance’s eastern border and protect its citizens.

“Romania will not ignore or downplay any incident that threatens the lives of its citizens, national security or the sovereignty of the Romanian state,” he added.

Read: Russian drone that hit a high-rise building was likely shot down by Ukrainian air defence, says President Dan

What happened?