Youth from occupied territories will be able to obtain Ukrainian documents in five countries, - MFA

Young Ukrainians who were born in the temporarily occupied territories and do not have a Ukrainian passport will be able to apply for documents to return to Ukraine through a simplified procedure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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A new procedure for processing documents has been implemented

According to the foreign minister, this involves a pilot program for obtaining an identity document for return to Ukraine.

The document will be issued free of charge and will allow you to return to Ukraine to apply for an ID card and a passport.

Identity can be verified remotely

Sybiha announced that a simplified identity verification process has been put in place for applicants.

In particular, this can be done based on the testimony of a legally competent family member who is a citizen of Ukraine. This procedure can even be conducted via video conference.

Read more: Four Ukrainian children brought back from TOT in Kherson region

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Оформити посвідчення особи на повернення в Україну можна буде в українських дипломатичних установах у Білорусі, Грузії, Вірменії, Туреччині та Казахстані.

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