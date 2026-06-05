Almost 92% of drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during massive attacks in May, - Ministry of Defense

In May, Ukraine’s air defense forces achieved significant results in repelling massive Russian attacks. Over the course of the month, air defense forces destroyed more than 7,500 drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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Russia has launched more than 8,000 air-to-ground missiles

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched 8,351 airstrikes in May. By comparison, the figure for April was approximately 6,700.

In total, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 7,588 drones and missiles, and the overall destruction rate of aerial targets during the massive strikes was 90.75%.

Nearly 7,500 drones have been destroyed

In May, the occupiers launched 8,150 drones of various types, including "Shaheds," "Gerberas," and "Italmas."

Of these, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 7,476 targets. Thus, the drone destruction rate reached 91.73%.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense shot down 198 Russian drones out of 216 - Air Force

Air defense forces shot down "Kinzhal," "Kalibr," and "Iskander" missiles

Among the targets destroyed were two "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, 50 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 11 "Kalibr" missiles, 24 "Iskander-K" missiles, and 10 "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missiles.

In addition, air defense forces shot down 14 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles.

The most intense attack lasted more than 30 hours

The Ministry of Defense noted that one of the most difficult attacks was the one that began on May 13 and lasted more than 30 hours.

On that day, the Russian military deployed 1,567 drones and 56 missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 93% of the drones and 72% of the missiles.