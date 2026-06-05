Ukrainian air defense shot down 198 Russian drones out of 216 - Air Force

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 198 drones, and strikes were recorded at several locations.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy launched two X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as 216 Shahed-type strike drones (including jet-powered variants), "Gerbera," "Italmas," "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" decoy drones. The launches were carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The operation of the air defense system and the results of repelling the attack

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 7:30 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed or intercepted 198 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country. The Kh-59/69 missiles failed to reach their intended targets.

At the same time, 16 strikes by attack drones were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 12 additional locations.

Read more: Ukraine asks Germany to provide dozens of missiles for Patriot – Bloomberg

The attack is ongoing

According to military officials, as of this morning, a few enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Citizens are urged to follow safety guidelines and respond to air raid alerts.