Biletskyi: Every second UGV in Ukrainian army operates in 3rd Corps

Over the year since the deployment of the 3rd Army Corps, its unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have carried out about 20,000 runs, transported nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo, and evacuated more than 600 wounded soldiers.

Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the corps, reported this in a column for Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

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UGVs at the front

According to him, in some sectors, logistics and the evacuation of wounded soldiers are carried out exclusively by UGVs. In April 2026, the corps also used them to evacuate a civilian for the first time, a 77-year-old woman who was trying to get out of the combat zone.

The 3rd Corps created the world’s first company of attack UGVs, opened its own operator training school and became the first in the world to capture Russian soldiers using only ground robots.

Read more: Third Army Corps in year: 150 km of front and 35 thousand enemy losses

How the 3rd Corps uses them

A tracked UGV armed with an M2 Browning machine gun held positions on its own, without people, for a month and a half.

"Every second unmanned ground vehicle in the Ukrainian army operates in the 3rd Army Corps. We are replacing soldiers with machines wherever possible," Biletskyi wrote.

Watch more: Russia has failed in its spring campaign. Ukraine’s gains in May will be greater than Russians’ conquests, - Biletskyi. VIDEO