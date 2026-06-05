Russian strike on food industry facility in Kyiv region: number of injured rises to nine, four killed. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on the morning of 5 June on the Yahotynske for Children baby food plant in the Kyiv region has risen to nine.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Number of casualties rises

"As of 7:35 p.m., four people are known to have been killed and nine employees of the Yahotynske for Children enterprise in Brovary district injured. Seven of the injured were hospitalized. Nine cars and a private house were also damaged," the statement said.

In addition, an administrative building of a transport company and 14 buses were damaged in Fastiv district.

Background

It was reported earlier that the enemy had attacked a food enterprise in the Kyiv region. There were people killed and injured.

See more: Warehouse is on fire in Kyiv region following Russian attack. PHOTO