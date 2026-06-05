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Russian strike on food industry facility in Kyiv region: number of injured rises to nine, four killed. PHOTOS
The number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on the morning of 5 June on the Yahotynske for Children baby food plant in the Kyiv region has risen to nine.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Number of casualties rises
"As of 7:35 p.m., four people are known to have been killed and nine employees of the Yahotynske for Children enterprise in Brovary district injured. Seven of the injured were hospitalized. Nine cars and a private house were also damaged," the statement said.
In addition, an administrative building of a transport company and 14 buses were damaged in Fastiv district.
Background
It was reported earlier that the enemy had attacked a food enterprise in the Kyiv region. There were people killed and injured.
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