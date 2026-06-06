Russian "Shahed" drone carried FPV drones into centre of Zaporizhzhia and scattered them across civilian sites, - Regional Military Administration

A Russian "suicide drone" flew FPV drones into the centre of Zaporizhzhia and scattered them haphazardly across civilian targets.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Shahed scattered FPV drones

"In recent days, we have all felt a change in the security situation in the Zaporizhzhia region. Our military is destroying the enemy’s logistics in the temporarily occupied territory and on the front line, and is preventing the enemy from advancing on the Zaporizhzhia front line. That is precisely why the enemy is attempting to use tactics of intimidation against civilians and terrorise the regional centre," Fedorov noted.

According to him, over the past few months the enemy has improved certain types of weaponry.

"Yesterday (4 June – ed.), they used 'Shahed' drones, which were flown into the city centre and simply scattered haphazardly over civilian targets," said the regional governor.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: Russia launched over 1,000 strikes in 24 hours. PHOTOS

Countering enemy drones

The official added that the authorities regularly hold meetings with the military and law enforcement agencies. All requests from the military regarding countering FPV drones in the city are being met 100%.

"A meeting was held today with all representatives, including the military command, law enforcement agencies and representatives of critical infrastructure. Training will be conducted today for personnel to counter any FPV drones that may appear in the city. Additionally, certain critical infrastructure sites will be protected by anti-drone nets. Our task is to prevent the enemy from shelling the regional centre," said Fedorov.

According to the regional governor, the enemy launched 54 FPV drones at Zaporizhzhia yesterday alone, eight of which reached their targets.

See more: Drone attack on Chernihiv: 6 injured and 37 vehicles damaged. PHOTOS