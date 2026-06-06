Former People’s Deputy Tyahnybok injured at front: he has severe concussion (updated). VIDEO

Former MP Oleh Tiahnybok has been wounded on the front line.

This was reported on Facebook by Ruslan Martsinkiv, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"He was in the same vehicle as his comrades when it was hit by an enemy drone. We wish him a speedy recovery!" Martsinkiv said.

No further information regarding the situation is currently available.

This information was later confirmed to the media by Tiahnybok's deputy.

Updated information

The information regarding Tiahnybok's injury was confirmed to Censor.NET by Khristina Ravlyuk, the press secretary of the "Svoboda" party.

"I can confirm this information. Unfortunately, this is the unfortunate reality," she said.

As she noted, Tiahnybok has suffered a severe concussion and is currently at a medical facility, where he will undergo a series of additional tests.

Read more: Strike drones expanded "kill zone" on frontline to 10 km, - Syrskyi

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Tiahnybok's son was wounded in combat near Bakhmut.