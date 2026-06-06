Tiahnybok was hospitalised after being wounded: he has severe concussion and requires further examinations

Oleg Tyagnibok, a former MP and commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 128th Brigade "Dyke Pole", has been admitted to hospital after being wounded on the front line.

This was reported to Censor.NET by Khristina Ravliuk, press secretary of the "Svoboda" party.

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"I can confirm this information. Unfortunately, this is the sad reality," she said.

According to her, Tiahnybok suffered a severe concussion as a result of an enemy drone strike on his vehicle.

He is under medical supervision and further examinations will be carried out in the near future to diagnose his condition in more detail.

Ravlyuk promised to provide more information on the circumstances of the incident and Tiahnybok’s condition at a later date.

Watch more: Former People’s Deputy Tyahnybok injured at front: he has severe concussion (updated). VIDEO

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