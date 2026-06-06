Kosiniak-Kamysz after meeting with Budanov: Memory of victims of Volyn tragedy is not up for debate

Following a meeting with Kyrylo Budanov, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Ukraine and Poland remain security partners, but there are historical issues that are of fundamental importance to Warsaw.

According to Censor.NET, Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote about this on X.

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He emphasized that his country and Ukraine are partners on security issues.

"But when it comes to history, we must tell each other the truth, because that is the only way we can build a future," he wrote.

According to him, during his meeting with Budanov, he "clearly outlined Poland's expectations regarding the decision to name one of the military units after the UPA."

"The memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is not up for debate. There are lines that must not be crossed," Kosniak-Kamysz added.

Read more: Head of Poland’s Defense Ministry Kosiniak-Kamysz addresses Ukraine: glorification of Ukrainian Insurgent Army sparks protest and deep pain

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