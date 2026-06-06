3rd Special Operations Regiment has established air control over part of land route to Crimea. VIDEO

The 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment has reported that it has established air control over part of the land corridor used by the occupiers to link up with occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 3rd Special Forces Regiment.

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Control over the land route to Crimea

As noted, UAV operators from the 3rd Special Operations Regiment have taken aerial control of part of the occupiers’ land route to Crimea.

"Drones from the Special Operations Forces unit are destroying equipment and disrupting the enemy’s logistics routes on the Melitopol–Chonhar route. As a result, logistics for supplying the Russian army and fuel to the peninsula have already been complicated. This is just the beginning. There’s more to come!", the statement reads.

Read more: Key oil pipeline junction in Kirov region and oil depot in Rostov region have been hit, - SOF

What led up to this?