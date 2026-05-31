Key oil pipeline junction in Kirov region and oil depot in Rostov region have been hit, - SOF

Drones operated by the Special Operations Forces struck a major production and control station on a large oil pipeline in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation, as well as an oil depot in the Rostov region, on the night of 31 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces press centre.

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What is known about the targeted station?

Located almost 1,200 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, the Lazarevo pumping station in the Kirov region is a key point on the Surgut-Polotsk oil pipeline. This artery transports oil from Siberia and the north of the Russian Federation to the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, and to Belarus.

The station is also connected to the Druzhba main pipeline system, allowing the enemy to quickly transfer oil between the two largest oil pipelines in the European part of the Russian Federation.

Read on Censor.NET: Saratovskiy oil refinery and Russian military command posts hit, says General Staff

Strike on the oil depot

In another series of strikes, long-range drones from the Deep-strike units of the Special Operations Forces also struck the “Agroprodukt” oil depot in the town of Matveev Kurgan in the Rostov region. This oil depot, located almost directly on the border with Ukraine, houses large storage tanks, road and rail loading terminals, and a pumping station.

Strikes on the enemy’s oil refining and logistics infrastructure reduce its economic capacity to wage war against Ukraine.

What happened beforehand?

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that drones had attacked the Rostov region: a fuel depot caught fire in Matveyev Kurgan, and operations were underway.

Read also: In the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, an entire ‘ministry’ is being set up to defend against Ukrainian drones