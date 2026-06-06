FPV drone strike on Kramatorsk: civilian has been killed

On the morning of June 6, a Russian FPV drone struck a residential area in Kramatorsk. A civilian was killed, and the circumstances of the attack are being documented as yet another war crime against civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

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Russian occupiers continue to deliberately target civilians in the Donetsk region, using weapons against people who are not participating in hostilities. The strike on a residential area and the death of a civilian man serve as yet another example of the aggressor state’s disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law and the laws and customs of war.

War crimes must be punished

"Every such crime is documented, and sooner or later those responsible will be held accountable for their actions. No excuses can justify the killing of civilians. This terror against the civilian population once again demonstrates the true value the Russian army places on human life," the city council stated.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 dead and 19 wounded due to shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS