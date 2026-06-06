NATO may announce €70 billion aid package for Ukraine at summit in Ankara, - Politico

NATO countries are considering the idea of providing Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €70 billion, which could be announced as early as next month at the alliance’s summit in Ankara (Turkey).

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Politico.

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Mechanism to increase transparency of funding for Ukraine

According to the publication’s sources, the proposal put forward by Germany last month envisages a new mechanism to increase transparency in funding for Ukraine.

This comes against the backdrop of complaints from some countries that they are bearing a disproportionately large share of the costs of supporting Ukraine, the publication states.

"The main thing is to secure (at the summit – ed.) in Ankara a firm commitment to continue providing Ukraine with critically important support on a sustainable and fairer basis," said a senior NATO diplomat.

It is noted that support for Ukraine will be one of the key issues at the NATO leaders’ summit on 7–8 July.

Read more: Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO

What will the funding look like?

According to the report, the €70 billion in funding will not consist solely of new funds.

Around €30 billion will come from the €90 billion two-year loan to Ukraine already agreed by the EU,

with a further €40 billion to be allocated through bilateral support programmes.

However, some fear that countries may feel less need to make their own contributions if they can rely on EU funds.

Politico also noted that support for Ukraine will be one of the key issues to be discussed at the NATO leaders’ summit on 7–8 July.

For her part, Ukraine’s Ambassador to NATO Alona Hetmanchuk told the publication that any new commitments should focus on Kyiv’s priorities, such as air defence, investment, the production of drones and missiles, as well as long-range munitions.