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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,373,620 (+1,350 per day), 11,989 tanks, 43,479 artillery systems, 24,700 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of June 7, 2026. Over 1.37 million occupiers eliminated

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,373,620 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 7, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,373,620 (+1,350) people
  • tanks – 11,989 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,700 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 43,479 (+82) units
  • MLRS - 1,844 (+7) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,407 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,595 (+10) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 334,063 (+2,245) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • Ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 104,051 (+393) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,257 (+4) units

Read more: Defense Forces double number of strikes at distances over 50 km, Fedorov says

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Read more: Control points of ruscists in TOT and manpower concentrations of Russia hit – General Staff

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Russian Army (11979) Armed Forces HQ (5229) liquidation (3076)
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