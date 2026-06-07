Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,373,620 (+1,350 per day), 11,989 tanks, 43,479 artillery systems, 24,700 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,373,620 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 7, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel—approximately 1,373,620 (+1,350) people
- tanks – 11,989 (+6) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,700 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 43,479 (+82) units
- MLRS - 1,844 (+7) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,407 (+2) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,595 (+10) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 334,063 (+2,245) units
- cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
- Ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 104,051 (+393) units
- specialized equipment – 4,257 (+4) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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