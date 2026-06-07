Pentagon chief Hegseth called illegal migration to EU "invasion of dangerous ideologies" and reproached Europe for inaction

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset sharply criticized European countries for their failure to curb the illegal migration crisis. He described the massive influx of illegal immigrants as an "invasion of dangerous ideologies" and called on EU leaders to take decisive action at the bloc's external borders.

He stated this during a ceremony in France marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, according to Censor.NET.

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Criticism of Europe from the United States

A senior U.S. official noted that, despite the obvious urgency of the problem, key European capitals have yet to take sufficient and effective measures to stabilize the situation, while the bloc’s southern and eastern borders remain under constant pressure.

Read more: US is following Ukraine’s example and allocating $56 billion for drones, - Hegseth

"Unfortunately, today Europe’s various coastlines are being overrun by other, dangerous ideologies. Boats and people are arriving in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. When will European capitals do something to deal with this invasion? Is it already too late? I pray and believe that it is not," said the Pentagon chief.

A reminder of solidarity and real sacrifices

Hegset also called on European governments to strengthen their defense capabilities, adding that during the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, every Allied nation "made its contribution."

He stated that wars are won by allies who are prepared not only to declare their support, but also to make real commitments and sacrifices for the sake of a common goal.

"America will lead. We must. But capable allies must stand with us, side by side, on the front lines, when it matters," he added.

Read more: Hegseth criticized Europe and praised US allies in Asia