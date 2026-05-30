US is following Ukraine’s example and allocating $56 billion for drones, - Hegseth

Drone Industry

The United States is preparing a large-scale $56 billion investment program for the development and procurement of unmanned technologies, while actively incorporating Ukraine’s combat experience.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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The Development of UAVs

According to him, the U.S. Department of Defense continues to carefully analyze and study Ukraine’s experience with the use of drones in a full-scale war with Russia.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that modern warfare has shown that simply possessing sophisticated high-tech systems no longer guarantees victory. The key factor is a nation’s ability to adapt instantly to challenges and ramp up weapons production.

"We've learned so much from Ukraine and the way they operate. So this is absolutely the focus of where we're headed. We intend not only to be on par, but to be the best in the world at this... The key is not just to have high-tech systems, but to scale up production quickly and constantly adapt," the U.S. secretary noted.

He added that Ukraine’s flexibility and speed of innovation are among its key advantages on the battlefield, and that this unique experience has taught the United States a great deal.

Read more: Russia stockpiles Shaheds: Wild Hornets call on manufacturers to provide additional interceptor drones for air defense forces

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