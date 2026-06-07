Stubb cited seven facts that demonstrate Ukraine’s advantage on front line

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Ukraine is currently in a better military position than before.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks in an interview with the Swiss newspaper NZZ.

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The war has entered a phase of mathematics

According to Stubb, the war in Ukraine has gone through three phases. The first year was a matter of survival. The following three years were a period of resilience. Now, he says, it’s a matter of mathematics on the battlefield.

"The first year of the war was a matter of survival. The next three years were about resilience. Now it's a matter of mathematics—mathematics on the battlefield," he said.

The President of Finland cited seven facts that, in his view, demonstrate Ukraine's superiority.

Every month, Ukrainian forces kill or wound approximately 35,000 Russian soldiers. This rate has remained consistent over the past six months.

At the same time, Russia can only recruit about 27,000 new soldiers each month, which creates a shortage of personnel.

Read more: Situation in Ukraine is better than ever during war – Stubb

Casualty figures and new tactics of war

Stubb also noted that the casualty ratio has changed. Whereas it used to be one to three, it is now one to eight in Ukraine’s favor.

According to him, 95 percent of the casualties are caused by attacks from drones and missiles. Direct combat is becoming less frequent.

In the eastern and southern sectors, a so-called kill zone 20 to 40 kilometers wide has formed. The fatality rate there is around 95 percent. Russian troops enter these zones in small groups of one to seven people, whereas the Ukrainian side operates differently.

The president also noted that in March, Ukraine launched more missiles and drones than Russia’s air defenses were able to intercept for the first time. According to him, drone production is on the rise and could reach 10 million units per year.

In addition, in April, for the first time since the war began, Ukraine regained more territory than it lost.