Russia ordered murder of DIU representative Yusov for $100,000: enemy agent who was preparing assassination has been detained. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, a contract killing of a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, who is also the deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, has been foiled.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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Whose murder was the Russian Federation planning?

The report does not name the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, but it is known that the deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is Major Andrii Yusov, who is also a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

What has the investigation established?

According to the investigation, a 38-year-old Ukrainian citizen – a former serviceman with combat experience and reconnaissance skills – agreed to organise a contract killing on behalf of Russian representatives for a fee of 100,000 US dollars.

















See more: 17-year-old girl suspected of killing 27-year-old serviceman on Russia’s orders in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

"Having received an advance payment of 10,000 US dollars, he began gathering information about the victim, his lifestyle and place of residence. The suspect made several trips to the area where the DIU representative lived, carried out surveillance, studied the terrain and possible escape routes after committing the crime," the statement reads.

After gathering the necessary information, he decided to use an FPV drone for the murder and began searching for a perpetrator with the relevant skills and experience.

"To maintain secrecy, the participants used construction terminology: they referred to the 'murder' as a 'construction project' or 'job', the client as the 'foreman', the perpetrator as the 'labourer' or 'builder', and the murder weapon as an ‘instrument’ or ‘cement’," the Office of the Prosecutor General explained.

See more: Killed comrade and woman and fled: serviceman was detained in Kyiv region – National Police. PHOTO

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