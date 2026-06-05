Killed comrade and woman and fled: serviceman was detained in Kyiv region – National Police. PHOTO

In the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region, an intoxicated serviceman opened fire while on duty. As a result of the incident, another military serviceman and a civilian woman were killed, and another soldier was hospitalised with severe injuries.

This was reported on Facebook by Andrii Rubel, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the incident?

The tragedy occurred on the evening of Tuesday, June 2. A serviceman contacted law enforcement, reporting that one of his fellow servicemen had opened fire on his comrades with an automatic rifle.

Police officers of the capital region immediately arrived at the scene. Inside the premises, they discovered the lifeless bodies of a serviceman and a woman. Another man with gunshot wounds was urgently hospitalised.

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Chronology of the shooting and motives for the crime

The investigation established that the suspect was on duty under severe alcohol intoxication. On the grounds of suddenly arising jealousy, he shot the 53-year-old victim twice with an automatic rifle.

However, the perpetrator did not stop there: he moved to an adjacent room, where he shot a woman and another serviceman at point-blank range, after which he fled with the weapon in an unknown direction.

Detention and suspicion

The entire staff of the district department and the Main Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region were mobilised to search for the suspect. The man was found and arrested.

Currently, investigators have officially notified the detained individual of suspicion.

He is charged with committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 115 — completed attempt of intentional homicide;

— completed attempt of intentional homicide; Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Art. 115 — intentional homicide of two persons.

For his actions, the serviceman faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years or the most severe penalty — life imprisonment. Investigative actions are ongoing.

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