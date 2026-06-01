In Kyiv, a driver opened fire during a road rage incident: one person injured, - police. PHOTO

Kyiv police have arrested a man who opened fire on another driver during a road rage incident in the Obolon district of the capital. The victim was hospitalised with a gunshot wound, and the attacker faces up to seven years in prison.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

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According to the police, the incident occurred following a dispute between the drivers over right of way. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at his opponent.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the stomach. The 41-year-old man was hospitalised.

The attacker fled and went into hiding in the region

After the shooting, the perpetrator left the scene and fled. A special police operation was launched in the capital to track him down, involving all police units.

See more: Man seriously injured passer-by in Kyiv with accidental shot from shotgun. PHOTOS

Operatives, working with criminal analysts, identified the suspect – he turned out to be a Kyiv resident who was hiding at a dacha in the Kyiv region.

Arrest and punishment

Law enforcement officers arrested the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A pistol was seized during a search of his residence. The operation was carried out with the support of the KORD special unit.

Investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office, informed the detainee that he was suspected of an offence under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism involving the use of a weapon).

The penalty under this article provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Read more: Man who shot police officer dead in Khmelnytskyi region eliminated, National Police says



