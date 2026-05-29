Man seriously injured passer-by in Kyiv with accidental shot from shotgun. PHOTOS
A man has been arrested in Kyiv after accidentally shooting and seriously injuring a passer-by with a shotgun.
This was reported by the capital’s police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The man, whilst in the car park of a residential building, took a pump-action shotgun from his car and, whilst attempting to fix a malfunction, fired a shot towards the car park’s metal roller shutter.
"One of the pellets from the cartridge pierced the shutter and struck a woman in the stomach who was passing by at the time," the statement said.
The woman was diagnosed with a penetrating abdominal wound causing damage to internal organs and internal bleeding. She is currently in hospital.
"Police officers carried out a range of search and investigative measures. CCTV footage was analysed, a number of forensic examinations were ordered, and a ballistics expert was called in to examine the scene, investigating the firearm, the distance and the direction of the shot. To determine the exact direction and angle from which the shot was fired, forensic specialists used ballistic lasers," the police added.
Following the investigation, police arrested the shooter and informed him of the charges against him.
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