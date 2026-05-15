Man who shot police officer dead in Khmelnytskyi region eliminated, National Police says

Police in Khmelnytskyi region eliminated an armed criminal who fled into a forest shelterbelt after shooting a police officer dead and continued to pose a deadly threat to others.

Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this, Censor.NET says.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"As he was fleeing, he threw a grenade toward forestry workers who were driving by car. Fortunately, they were not injured. It no longer mattered to him whose life he took. At some point, the decision not to commit violations because he had been deprived of the right to drive turned into a decision to kill," he wrote.

Police special forces were sent to search for the criminal. When the attacker saw the police armored vehicle, he opened fire again. In response, the police acted professionally, and the shooter was eliminated, the head of the National Police added.

Watch more: National Police reveal details of shooting of police officers in Khmelnytskyi region. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on May 15, in the village of Terlivka, Letychiv territorial community, Khmelnytskyi district, an armed attack was carried out against police officers during a document check of a driver who had been deprived of the right to drive vehicles by a court ruling. The man opened fire on the police officers, killing one law enforcement officer and injuring another.

Police Captain Serhii Chornyi was killed.

See more: Shooting at police officers in Khmelnytskyi region: 33-year-old police captain Serhii Chornyi killed. PHOTO