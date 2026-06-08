21st sanctions package against Russia will be ready this week – European Commission

The European Commission has confirmed that the 21st sanctions package against Russia will be presented this week.

This was reported by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET informs, citing European Pravda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Yes, the 21st sanctions package against Russia will be ready this week," she said.

The European Commission will submit the finalized proposal on the content of the EU’s 21st sanctions package against Russia to the Council of the EU for approval.

Background

According to media reports, the new sanctions package provides for restrictions targeting the Kremlin’s oil revenues and vessels of the "shadow fleet."

Read more: Russia has lost up to $1.5 trillion due to Western sanctions, - Kallas