EU is preparing its 21st package of sanctions against Russia: "shadow fleet" and oil are in crosshairs, - Politico

The European Union is planning a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on the Kremlin’s oil revenues and vessels belonging to the "shadow fleet."

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Politico has reported on this.

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It is noted that there are plans to agree on a new package of sanctions by the end of next week amid escalating Russian threats against European countries.

The key proposal concerns the establishment of a price cap on Russian oil. The current cap is set to expire this summer and, if no action is taken, will be automatically raised.

Member states are insisting on freezing the current price, which is expected to reduce Moscow’s revenues amid rising global oil prices due to the war in the Middle East.

Read more: EU may add further 20 tankers from ’shadow fleet’ to its new package of sanctions against Russia, - Bloomberg

At the same time, the EU is unlikely to impose a complete ban on Russian fuel imports and will refrain from restricting maritime services for Russian tankers.

The new sanctions package also includes restrictions against the energy companies Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as against vessels of Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet."

Who might be added to the sanctions list

The possible inclusion of Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and considered close to Vladimir Putin, is being discussed separately. Hungary has previously blocked such initiatives.

According to Politico, the European Union is continuing its strategy of increasing pressure on Russia, and the idea of appointing a special envoy for negotiations with Moscow is not currently gaining support, as Brussels believes that Ukraine may find itself in a stronger position after the summer.

Read more: EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia may be presented next week – media

EU sanctions against Russia: what is known?

From 2022 to 2026, the European Union’s sanctions against Russia were adopted in successive packages that gradually increased pressure on the Kremlin. Initially, the restrictions focused on targeted sanctions against Russian officials and Russia’s access to EU financial markets. This was followed by the partial disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT, the freezing of assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and the closure of airspace to Russian aircraft.

In subsequent packages, sanctions were expanded to include oligarchs, state-owned companies, and the defense sector, as well as the export of dual-use technologies. Gradually, the EU began imposing restrictions on imports of Russian goods, including steel, iron, coal, gold, and certain energy resources, including oil transported by sea.

Particular attention was paid to the financial sector, crypto assets, propaganda media, and monitoring of sanctions evasion via third countries. Over time, sanctions have covered energy companies, the Russian military-industrial complex, high-tech components, and logistics supply chains.

The latest packages focus on tightening restrictions on the energy sector, finance, the "shadow fleet," and sanctions evasion schemes, as well as expanding the sanctions lists. Overall, EU policy has evolved from targeted sanctions at the start of the war to comprehensive pressure on key sectors of the Russian economy, the financial system, and the military-industrial complex.

Read more: European Union has criticised US decision on Russian oil