Russia has lost up to $1.5 trillion due to Western sanctions, - Kallas

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine have already cost Moscow up to $1.5 trillion.

This was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET, which cites Interfax-Ukraine.

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"Today's exchange of views among ministers once again demonstrated strong unity in support of Ukraine, as well as in stepping up pressure on Russia. The figures speak for themselves: Western sanctions have already cost Moscow an estimated $1.2 to $1.5 trillion.

"For next week's Foreign Affairs Council meeting (June 15), my staff has proposed more than 80 new sanctions lists targeting the Russian military-industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists. Brick by brick, we are dismantling the foundations of Russia's war economy," she said.

Callas noted that Hungary is lifting its veto on the €6.6 billion European Peace Fund.

Read more: Hungary is ready to support extending EU sanctions against Russia for another year, - Bloomberg

"I propose using these funds to reimburse member states for past arms deliveries, to finance new joint procurements, and to support operations within the EUMAM Ukraine mission," said the EU High Representative.

During the meeting of EU defense ministers, participants also discussed ways to deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the defense industry, particularly in the area of air defense.

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