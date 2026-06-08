Ninth group of volunteers from Ukrainian Legion will sign their contracts in Lublin on 26 June

On June 26 in Lublin, Poland, a ninth group of Ukrainian citizens living abroad who have volunteered to join the Ukrainian Legion will sign contracts with the Armed Forces.

Petro Gorkusha, a representative of the recruitment center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, made this statement in a comment to "Ukrinform", according to Censor.NET.

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The ninth group of volunteers from abroad

"This group of volunteers will sign their contracts on June 26," Gorkusha said.

According to him, this involves several dozen Ukrainian citizens who are currently residing in Poland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

The volunteers in this group are between the ages of 20 and 44; so far, there are no women in the group.

Gorkusha said that some of the volunteers intend to make a career in the military and also pursue higher education.

In addition, he noted that there are many people in this group who were born in eastern Ukraine, including in territories currently occupied by the aggressor, which is why they are highly motivated to play a role in liberating those territories.

A representative of the recruitment center added that after passing the military medical examination, the volunteers will be sent to one of the training grounds in Poland to undergo basic military training.

See more: Italian volunteer Alex Pineschi killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Legion in Poland. What is known?

The Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be formed from Ukrainians living abroad. Enlistment in the Ukrainian Legion is strictly voluntary and requires the signing of a contract. The Legion’s official website states that the military unit will be equipped with modern technology and weapons, ensuring high combat readiness and effectiveness in carrying out its missions. Training will be conducted by NATO instructors at training grounds in partner countries.

The formation of the Ukrainian Legion is provided for in a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, which was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on July 8, 2024.